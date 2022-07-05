Advertisement

Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam.

Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning.

Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s office shirt with a link to order. You are asked to not click the link and to not give them any information.

T-shirt scam
T-shirt scam(Beaufort County Sheriff's office)

Both offices say law enforcement agencies will not reach out by text, email, or Facebook messenger to buy t-shirts.

