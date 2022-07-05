Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam.
Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning.
Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s office shirt with a link to order. You are asked to not click the link and to not give them any information.
Both offices say law enforcement agencies will not reach out by text, email, or Facebook messenger to buy t-shirts.
