Eastern Carolina counties pivot Fourth of July celebrations following Lenoir Co explosion

Firework displays around Eastern Carolina will be cancelled due to last month's explosion.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - Some counties around Eastern North Carolina are having to cancel Fourth of July firework displays because of an explosion in Lenoir County in June.

Swansboro in Onslow County, Wilson County, and Franklin County, were all forced to cancel their firework plans.

Days after the fire that killed one person and injured three firefighters in La Grange, a Franklin County official released a statement saying that they are, “saddened by the loss of life from the fire in Lenoir County last week which resulted in several injuries to firefighters fighting a fire which also included the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in a storage container.”

Some cities were storing the pyrotechnics they planned to use for Monday’s festivities. Replacements weren’t able to be purchased in time, which resulted in their cancellations.

For most cities that have been forced to cancel their events, recreational activities and outdoor celebrations will be offered instead, including bounce houses, corn hole tournaments, and live music.

