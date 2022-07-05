Craven County man charged in Friday New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and charged in a Friday shooting in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department says 20-year-old Joshua Gibson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say the case began on Friday, July 1st, at about 10:22 p.m. when officers responded to the area of the U-building in Trent court because of two reported gunshot victims. Both victims were treated and released from area hospitals.

During the investigation, Gibson was identified as a suspect.

WITN is told Gibson was jailed under a $100,000 bond. His first court date was Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.