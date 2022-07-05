Advertisement

Craven County man charged in Friday New Bern shooting

Joshua Gibson
Joshua Gibson(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and charged in a Friday shooting in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department says 20-year-old Joshua Gibson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say the case began on Friday, July 1st, at about 10:22 p.m. when officers responded to the area of the U-building in Trent court because of two reported gunshot victims. Both victims were treated and released from area hospitals.

During the investigation, Gibson was identified as a suspect.

WITN is told Gibson was jailed under a $100,000 bond. His first court date was Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
File Graphic
Police search for gunman after fatal Kinston shooting
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
One person dead after Kinston shooting
Image courtesy of MGN.
One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro

Latest News

Carteret Co home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $370 million
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger