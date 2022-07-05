Advertisement

City of New Bern announces overnight road closures

City of New Bern street closures on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night...
City of New Bern street closures on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning), S. Front Street will be closed along with the southbound lanes of Craven and Middle streets (between Pollock and South Front streets).

Additionally, there will be no left turn onto S. Front Street from the bridge.

The closures are due to water/sewer work.

“Given the operational hours, this shouldn’t affect many motorists, but we wanted to alert you ahead of tomorrow’s commute,” the City of New Bern said.

