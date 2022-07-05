Carteret County home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Carteret County on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 501 Rosemary Dr. in Mill Creek and left the house as a total loss.

Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea told WITN that no injuries, deaths, or damage to surrounding structures resulted from the blaze.

On the scene were firefighters from Mill Creek, Newport, Cherry Point, Township 6, Havelock, Harlowe, Beaufort, and Harkers Island fire departments.

The county fire marshal has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The fire is now contained, but crews are watching for any hot spots.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.