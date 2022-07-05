Advertisement

Carteret County home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

(KFYR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Carteret County on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 501 Rosemary Dr. in Mill Creek and left the house as a total loss.

Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea told WITN that no injuries, deaths, or damage to surrounding structures resulted from the blaze.

On the scene were firefighters from Mill Creek, Newport, Cherry Point, Township 6, Havelock, Harlowe, Beaufort, and Harkers Island fire departments.

The county fire marshal has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The fire is now contained, but crews are watching for any hot spots.

