Police search for gunman after fatal Kinston shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a gunman after one person was killed, and two others hurt in a shooting.

Kinston police say it happened early Sunday morning at a residence on the 300 block of Sunshine Street.

Officers say they arrived on scene to find 25-year-old Kianna Newborn dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to UNC Lenoir after two other individuals arrived at the Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in its early stages, however, police have determined that all three people were involved in the same shooting.

At this time, it appears the shooting was isolated and Kinston police are working to identify the shooter or shooters.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

