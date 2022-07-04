Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny and getting warmer for Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday will see some patchy fog around sunrise followed by a partly sunny sky. Highs will be near 90 with winds becoming southerly at 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent of a stray afternoon shower or storm, but most will stay rain-free.

The storms will make a comeback Wednesday and Thursday due to the presence of another front. Rain chances will elevate up to around 60% on both days with highs hanging in the low to mid 90s. Strong to severe storms will show up Wednesday afternoon and should stay on the radar until midnight. A second round of storms will push in Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. The severe weather threat will be a bit higher over this period due to the warmer temperatures and unsettling boundary fronts. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the severe weather threat.

The front on Thursday is expected to stall near the coast, keeping the a low to moderate chance of rain in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will cool off slightly, but still plan on the upper 80s as we head to and through next weekend.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated evening storms. High near 90. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with PM storms, some strong with gusty winds. High of 93. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, mainly afternoon.. High of 89. Rain chance 60%

Friday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High of 88. Rain chance 50%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. High of 87. Rain chance 40%.

