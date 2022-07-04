One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after one person is shot Sunday night in an Eastern Carolina city.

Goldsboro police say it responded to a call at Wayne UNC Health care about a victim who was shot Sunday night at 10:30.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes of Edgerton Street, was taken to the hospital in a personal car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then flown to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators with the Goldsboro Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation as an assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-225.

