One person dead after Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting.

Kinston police say that 42-year-old Michael Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd.

Officers say Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are still working to determine a motive and to to find out whether the incident is connected to an earlier shooting in the city that left one person dead and two others injured.

If anyone has information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

