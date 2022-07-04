Advertisement

One person dead after Kinston shooting

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting.

Kinston police say that 42-year-old Michael Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd.

Officers say Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are still working to determine a motive and to to find out whether the incident is connected to an earlier shooting in the city that left one person dead and two others injured.

If anyone has information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast: Storms diminish overnight. A few more showers possible for the 4th
Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro
Police said the homeowner held several people at gunpoint.
93-year-old homeowner not jailed after shooting intruder, authorities say

Latest News

File Graphic
Police search for gunman after fatal Kinston shooting
Image courtesy of MGN.
One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
High food prices could potentially impact the shoppers budget during the Fourth of July
High food prices to affect Fourth of July meal plans