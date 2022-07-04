Advertisement

NCEL 07-03-22

NCEL 07-03-22
NCEL 7-3
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast: Storms diminish overnight. A few more showers possible for the 4th
Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro
Police said the homeowner held several people at gunpoint.
93-year-old homeowner not jailed after shooting intruder, authorities say

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
NCEL 7-3
High food prices could potentially impact the shoppers budget during the Fourth of July
High food prices to affect Fourth of July meal plans
High Food Prices to affect people’s Fourth of July plans