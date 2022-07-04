FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected Wednesday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the impending threat of severe storms. Another cold front will move over the region late Wednesday, but the over abundance of heat and humidity will make the storms generated by this front stronger than the front we saw this past Sunday (which, coincidentally also produced severe thunderstorms). Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with dew points in the mid 70s. A southwesterly wind will keep both variables elevated as the front rolls in, prompting the storms to turn severe.

Storms will ride a boundary front moving in from the northwest, which will create hazardous conditions across the region. (WITN Weather)

The threat most will see is straight-line wind gusts (+60 mph) with hail and tornadoes less likely but still possible. Timing the storms out puts start time around 3 p.m. with an end time around midnight. We may see this timing window shrink by a few hours over the next 24 hours, but unless we see a +6 hour delay in the arrival of the front, the strength forecast of the storms will remain unchanged.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.