Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected Wednesday evening

Storms will develop along a cold front that will move in late Wednesday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the impending threat of severe storms. Another cold front will move over the region late Wednesday, but the over abundance of heat and humidity will make the storms generated by this front stronger than the front we saw this past Sunday (which, coincidentally also produced severe thunderstorms). Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with dew points in the mid 70s. A southwesterly wind will keep both variables elevated as the front rolls in, prompting the storms to turn severe.

Storms will ride a boundary front moving in from the northwest, which will create hazardous...
Storms will ride a boundary front moving in from the northwest, which will create hazardous conditions across the region.(WITN Weather)

The threat most will see is straight-line wind gusts (+60 mph) with hail and tornadoes less likely but still possible. Timing the storms out puts start time around 3 p.m. with an end time around midnight. We may see this timing window shrink by a few hours over the next 24 hours, but unless we see a +6 hour delay in the arrival of the front, the strength forecast of the storms will remain unchanged.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue.
Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast: Storms diminish overnight. A few more showers possible for the 4th
Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro
Police said the homeowner held several people at gunpoint.
93-year-old homeowner not jailed after shooting intruder, authorities say

Latest News

8pm Update on Tropical Storm Colin
Colin weakens to a Tropical Depression
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 1
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most rain from a tropical system in North Carolina
The drought continues for most while a few southern counties have seen the drought get worse....
Drought Update: Severe drought expands over southern counties
Heat Advisory until 8pm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning lowered to heat advisory