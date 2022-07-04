Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminish after yesterday’s front

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that yesterday’s cold front is clear of the coast, our atmosphere will stabilize, bringing out more sunshine through the day. Highs will return to the upper 80s instead of the 90s due to the north-northeasterly breeze that will be present. Winds will blow around 10 to 15 mph with gusts along the coast reaching between 20 to 25 mph. Spotty rain will be possible in the afternoon closer to our southern coastline however rain chances will stay between 20-30%. This calmer weather pattern will hold Tuesday.

The storms will make a comeback Wednesday and Thursday due to the presence of another cold front. Rain chances will elevate up to around 60% on both days with highs hanging in the low to mid 90s. Rain will show up Wednesday afternoon and should stay spotty on the radar until midnight. A second round of storms will push in Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. The severe weather threat will be a bit higher over this period due to the warmer temperatures and unsettling boundary fronts.

The front on Thursday is expected to stall near the coast, keeping the a low to moderate chance of rain in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will cool off slightly, but still plan on the upper 80s as we head to and through next weekend.

Monday

Partly sunny for the holiday with slight shower chances, High of 88. Rain chance mainly central and southern counties: 20%

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated evening storms. High near 91. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with PM storms. High of 92. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Partly sunny with a few storms. High of 89. Rain chance 50%

