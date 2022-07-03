Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in custody after stealing a car and resisting arrest in Goldsboro.

Early Saturday morning, Goldsboro police officers were called to a skate park at 2300 East Ash Street for the armed robbery of a white 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Hours later, officers were called to a “suspicious vehicle” on Fallin Boulevard, later determined to be the stolen car from Ash Street.

There they found two boys, aged 13- and 14-years-old, and after a foot chase, the suspects were arrested in the parking lot of 1205 North Berkeley Boulevard.

Investigators took the teens to the Pitt County Regional Juvenile Detention Center were they were each charged with one count of felony possessional of stolen property and one count of resist, delay, and obstruct of an officer.

