Tropical Storm Colin to potentially impact holiday weekend plans along Crystal Coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time for fireworks, cooking on the grill, and spending time at the beach. However, along the coast, Tropical Storm Colin threatens the festivities.

For travelers with reservations already on the books, the rain won’t stop their plans.

“One thing I will say is wake up early, traffic’s going to be really heavy getting over the bridge,” said Dustin Macias Hayes. “You are going to be waiting for about forty minutes, maybe to an hour. Wake early, plan your day ahead.”

Ocean rescue teams along the coast say as long as red flags are flying, the water is not safe to swim in.

Still, some on vacation plan to make the most of the situation.

“We are going to be here and we are going to have us a good time,” said Kris Williams.

Downpours will move further into the area though Sunday, and come Monday, skies should stay clear enough to see the fireworks in Eastern Carolina.

For those along the Crystal Coast, celebrations are on... rain or shine.

“I am veteran and I love America. We are going to celebrate no matter what,” Williams said. “Got the American flag right there to show you.”

Tropical storm warnings are in effect through Sunday for all of the North Carolina coastline. Secure all loose objects along the coast.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.