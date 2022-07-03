Person dies in drowning at Oak Island beach
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. This is the fourth drowning death in Oak Island this year.
Oak Island Water Rescue has received half a dozen water rescue calls as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officials are stressing the dangers of the water from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Colin.
Click here for water safety tips from Oak Island Water Rescue.
