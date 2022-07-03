Advertisement

Person dies in drowning at Oak Island beach

Oak Island Water Rescue.
Oak Island Water Rescue.(OIWR)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. This is the fourth drowning death in Oak Island this year.

Oak Island Water Rescue has received half a dozen water rescue calls as of 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officials are stressing the dangers of the water from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Colin.

Click here for water safety tips from Oak Island Water Rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT for updates.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8pm Update on Tropical Storm Colin
Colin weakens to a Tropical Depression
WITN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast: Tracking thunderstorms into Sunday evening
Greenville police chief announces resignation
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Two charged in Duplin County drug bust
Two people charged after Duplin County drug bust

Latest News

Tropical weather to potentially impact holiday weekend plans along Crystal Coast
Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro
Two teens booked for stolen car in Goldsboro
Tropical Storm Colin could potential effect the fourth of July holiday weekend especially along...
Tropical weather to potentially impact holiday weekend plans along Crystal Coast