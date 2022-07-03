Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: TS Colin is no more; Partly sunny and hot then stormy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colin has weakened to a trough of low pressure. Despite the demise of Colin, high rip risk continues for most beaches today.

For inland Eastern North Carolina, the more significant weather feature will be a cold front Sunday afternoon that will bring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms later in the day Sunday. It will also be hot and very humid Sunday, with heat index levels over 100 possible with actual highs in the low 90s.

The 4th of July will be seasonably warm so fireworks weather may turn out okay. Winds will be from the east which is unusual for a 4th of July fireworks evening. So, plan to watch the fireworks from a different location than usual or else smoke may hinder your view.

Easterly winds may also blow smoke from the Hyde County fire westward toward Washington and Greenville for the 4th.

Sunday

Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours are possible and a few severe storms with strong gusts could occur from mid afternoon through evening. Highs lower 90s with higher heat index. Rain chance late in the day 70%

Monday

Partly sunny for the holiday, High of 88. Rain chance: 20%

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated evening storms. High near 91. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a few storms. High of 91. Rain chance: 50%

Thursday

Partly sunny with a few storms. High of 89. Rain chance 40%

