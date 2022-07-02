Advertisement

Tropical Storm Colin Forms: Warnings issued for Carolina Coasts

Max winds are 40 mph
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this holiday weekend, a tropical storm forms along the South Carolina coast and the National Hurricane Center forecasts Colin to move northeast at 8 mph along the North Carolina through the weekend and emerge off the north coast by late Sunday. Maximum winds are 40 mph and little change in strength is forecast. The main impact for our area will be rain to dampen the holiday weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Santee, South Carolina to Duck, NC including the Pamlico Sound. Secure boats, outside furniture, trash cans, and other loose objects along the coast. Inland affects will be periods of showers and storms

Tropical Storm Colin Forecast Track
Tropical Storm Colin Forecast Track(WITN)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police chief announces resignation
William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Inmate behind bars
Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Needed rain to fall on parts of ENC over the next few days
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Statonsburg Rd. Sheetz Gas Station (Greenville, NC)
Fourth of July traffic: AAA expects 1.4 million North Carolinians on the road