Tropical Storm Colin Forms: Warnings issued for Carolina Coasts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this holiday weekend, a tropical storm forms along the South Carolina coast and the National Hurricane Center forecasts Colin to move northeast at 8 mph along the North Carolina through the weekend and emerge off the north coast by late Sunday. Maximum winds are 40 mph and little change in strength is forecast. The main impact for our area will be rain to dampen the holiday weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Santee, South Carolina to Duck, NC including the Pamlico Sound. Secure boats, outside furniture, trash cans, and other loose objects along the coast. Inland affects will be periods of showers and storms

Tropical Storm Colin Forecast Track (WITN)

