Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm to affect ENC this weekend

Colin formed along the SC coast; Warnings for the NC Coast
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, July 2nd 6:30AM
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Colin formed early Saturday along the South Carolina coast between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. With max winds of 40 mph this low end tropical storm will move northeast over the NC coast through this weekend. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the NC coast south of Duck and including the Pamlico Sound. Squally weather will be over coastal areas today into Sunday. Inland areas will see some showers, but less rain than coastal areas.

As with any tropical storm, an isolated tornado will be possible through midday Sunday.

Under otherwise partly sunny skies, expect periods of downpours to move through today with highs in the mid 80s. Similar weather is expected Sunday with less rain inland.

The 4th of July will be seasonably warm with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Not all areas will see rain, so many spots will see some fireworks that evening.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers late. High of 86. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Sunday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. Some heavy downpours are possible. High of 86. Rain chance: 70%

Monday

Partly sunny with scattered showers, particularly over southern counties. High of 87. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a coastal shower possible. High near 91. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a few storms. High of 89. Rain chance: 40%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville police chief announces resignation
William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Inmate behind bars
Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

Latest News

Tropical Storm Colin Forecast Track
Tropical Storm Colin Forms: Warnings issued for Carolina Coasts
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Needed rain to fall on parts of ENC over the next few days
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint
Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint