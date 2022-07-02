Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm to affect ENC this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Colin formed early Saturday along the South Carolina coast between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. With max winds of 40 mph this low end tropical storm will move northeast over the NC coast through this weekend. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the NC coast south of Duck and including the Pamlico Sound. Squally weather will be over coastal areas today into Sunday. Inland areas will see some showers, but less rain than coastal areas.

As with any tropical storm, an isolated tornado will be possible through midday Sunday.

Under otherwise partly sunny skies, expect periods of downpours to move through today with highs in the mid 80s. Similar weather is expected Sunday with less rain inland.

The 4th of July will be seasonably warm with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Not all areas will see rain, so many spots will see some fireworks that evening.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers late. High of 86. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Sunday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. Some heavy downpours are possible. High of 86. Rain chance: 70%

Monday

Partly sunny with scattered showers, particularly over southern counties. High of 87. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a coastal shower possible. High near 91. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a few storms. High of 89. Rain chance: 40%

