Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint.

Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department found the suspect, Michael Anthony Parker, in the 100 block of West Oak Street. He was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and three counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director at

