Dixie Youth Baseball holding fundraiser events

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several fundraisers are being held to help with the travel costs to the Dixie Youth Baseball State tournament.

The 8U and 10U White Oak All Star Baseball team from Jacksonville, NC went undefeated to win their District Championship.

Both teams have earned a spot at the Dixie Youth Baseball State tournament next.

Several fundraisers (bake sales- Saturday at 10 a.m., Jacksonville Target, 20% night at Pelicans SnoBall in Jacksonville- 5-7p.m. on Wednesday July 6th, and 10% night at Texas Roadhouse in Jacksonville on Sunday July 3rd) right up until the State tournament to help with the travel costs.

