Two people charged after Duplin County drug bust

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents have been arrested and charged after a drug bust.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department say they searched the home of Ryan and Shelly Atcheson on June 29th.

During the narcotics search warrant, investigators say they found and seized various items of evidence including approximately 8 pounds of marijuana, approximately 7 pounds of THC edible products, approximately 28 stamps of suspected LSD, and approximately 46 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin mushorrom-infused edible products.

Both suspects are facing several drug-related charges including possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I, two counts of felony possession of schedule I, manufacture schedule I, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and felony possession of schedule VI.

Shelly Atcheson is being held under a $40,000 secured bond. Ryan Atcheson is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

