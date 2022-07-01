Tropical Storm Bonnie forms over the Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The second named storm of the hurricane season formed over the Southwestern Caribbean Sea at midday Friday. Tropical Storm Bonnie has 40 mph winds and is moving westward at 17 knots which will bring the system over Nicaragua tonight. This system is expected to move across Central America and emerge over the Pacific Ocean Saturday.

Tropical Storm Bonnie (WITN)

Tropical Storm Bonnie is not a threat to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.