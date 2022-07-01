Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bonnie forms over the Caribbean Sea

The 2nd named storm of the season is moving toward Nicaragua
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The second named storm of the hurricane season formed over the Southwestern Caribbean Sea at midday Friday. Tropical Storm Bonnie has 40 mph winds and is moving westward at 17 knots which will bring the system over Nicaragua tonight. This system is expected to move across Central America and emerge over the Pacific Ocean Saturday.

Tropical Storm Bonnie
Tropical Storm Bonnie(WITN)

Tropical Storm Bonnie is not a threat to North Carolina.

