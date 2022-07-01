Advertisement

Saving Graces for Felines: Bravo

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week does best in a group.

Bravo came to Saving Graces when he was less than a week old alongside his five siblings.

Most of his brothers and sisters have been adopted and now he’s searching for a family of his own.

Coming from a big family, Bravo would do best if he was adopted with his brother Charlie or in a home with playful cats, dogs or children.

His favorite time of the day is playtime and ping pong balls are his preferred toys.

If you’re interesting in adopting, visit Saving Graces website.

