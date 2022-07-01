Rain will help clear smoky skies caused by Hyde County fire

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Much needed rain showers will help clear smoky conditions caused by the Hyde County woods fire.

The fire, which is on Ferebee Road has charred about 1,938 acres. According to North Carolina Forest Service officials, the fire is currently 44% contained.

Throughout the week many Eastern Carolina counties have smelled the smoke from the fire and Friday relief is here. Midday rain showers will help expunge some of the smoke from the atmosphere this afternoon.

Winds will generally blow out of the south today, but a light breeze during the morning hours will keep general wind direction variable until noon. Afternoon winds speeds will range between five to 10 miles per hour. Stronger wind gusts will be present around thunderstorms.

