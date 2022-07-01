Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most rain from a tropical system in North Carolina

The biggest rain events have been from tropical systems
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the heart of hurricane season draws near and the 2nd named storm has already formed, I thought I would focus on tropical systems for this weather trivia question. Check it out below and make your selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 1
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 1(WITN)

Hint: We have had more than choice D, so rule that one out. The most rain fell from a system which hit here within the last 5 years. Make your choice and see the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 1
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 1(WITN)

Many will remember Hurricane Florence. That slow moving storm produced wind driven flooding in New Bern as well rain produced flooding for much of Southeastern NC in September of 2018. Twenty eight river gauges set record high levels after this hurricane. Elizabethtown in Bladen County, northwest of Wilmington, recorded 35.93 inches of rain from September 14 through September 17, making this is the most rain to ever fall on North Carolina from a tropical system.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges
Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
Home Invasion
Goldsboro man shot in early morning home invasion

Latest News

The drought continues for most while a few southern counties have seen the drought get worse....
Drought Update: Severe drought expands over southern counties
Heat Advisory until 8pm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning lowered to heat advisory
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 14
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Hottest ever temperature in North Carolina?
Storms will start around noon and multiple rounds of rain will follow. The storms will extend...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Low pressure brings storms to ENC