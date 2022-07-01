Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most rain from a tropical system in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the heart of hurricane season draws near and the 2nd named storm has already formed, I thought I would focus on tropical systems for this weather trivia question. Check it out below and make your selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 1 (WITN)

Hint: We have had more than choice D, so rule that one out. The most rain fell from a system which hit here within the last 5 years. Make your choice and see the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 1 (WITN)

Many will remember Hurricane Florence. That slow moving storm produced wind driven flooding in New Bern as well rain produced flooding for much of Southeastern NC in September of 2018. Twenty eight river gauges set record high levels after this hurricane. Elizabethtown in Bladen County, northwest of Wilmington, recorded 35.93 inches of rain from September 14 through September 17, making this is the most rain to ever fall on North Carolina from a tropical system.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.