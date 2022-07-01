Advertisement

New Tropical Storm Bonnie heads for hit on Central America

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed over the Caribbean as it heads for a quick march across Central America and potential development into a hurricane after reemerging in the Pacific
Tropical Storm Bonnie
Tropical Storm Bonnie(NOAA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Bonnie formed over the Caribbean on Friday as it headed for a quick march across Central America and potential development into a hurricane after reemerging in the Pacific.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Bonnie is on a track for the general Nicaragua-Costa Rica border region. It was expected to cause significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches (about 200 millimeters), and even more in isolated places.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered about 230 miles (370 kilometers) east of Bluefields on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast, while moving to the west at 20 mph (31 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Colombia’s San Andres Island and from Cabo Blanco in Costa Rica northward to Puerto Sandino in Nicaragua.

The Hurricane Center said it was projected to emerge over the Pacific on Saturday and gain force while moving over the Pacific roughly parallel to the coast over the following days.

The fast-moving disturbance has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday without, until Friday, meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Home Invasion
Goldsboro man shot in early morning home invasion
Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bonnie
Tropical Storm Bonnie forms over the Caribbean Sea
Forecast Track
Tropical Storm Alex moving toward Bermuda; Will stir up our surf and rip currents
A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain
A weak tropical low will bring plenty of coastal rain.
A weak tropical system will bring plenty of coastal rain