Mega Million jackpot races past one third of a billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A lot of money is on the line as the Mega Million jackpot reaches past one third of a billion dollars.

Friday’s jackpot stands at $360 million annuity which is worth $199.3 million in cash ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, Mark Michalko said in part, “It’s an exciting time for all our players whenever the jackpot gets on a big roll like this.”

While the Mega Millions jackpot is still there for the taking, a $10,000 prize was won in North Carolina Tuesday. The ticket was bought at Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington and it has yet to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.