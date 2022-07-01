Advertisement

Mega Million jackpot races past one third of a billion

Mega Millions - 02/11/22
Mega Millions - 02/11/22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A lot of money is on the line as the Mega Million jackpot reaches past one third of a billion dollars.

Friday’s jackpot stands at $360 million annuity which is worth $199.3 million in cash ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, Mark Michalko said in part, “It’s an exciting time for all our players whenever the jackpot gets on a big roll like this.”

While the Mega Millions jackpot is still there for the taking, a $10,000 prize was won in North Carolina Tuesday. The ticket was bought at Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington and it has yet to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Home Invasion
Goldsboro man shot in early morning home invasion
Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges

Latest News

Greenville police chief announces resignation
Inmate behind bars
Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Friday smoke tracker
Rain will help clear smoky skies caused by Hyde County fire