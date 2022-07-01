Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs.

According to officials, back in March of 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Goldsboro police started investigating Steven Patrick and others for distributing methamphetamine in the city and surrounding areas.

During the investigation, Patrick who has 17 criminal convictions was on house arrest.

Near the beginning of March 2021, law enforcement bought more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Patrick on the street right outside of his home.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.