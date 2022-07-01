Fourth of July traffic: AAA expects 1.4 million North Carolinians on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holiday travel season ramps up, gas prices continue to decline. However, they still remain at record highs for the fourth of July weekend.

According to GasBuddy, the national average of a gallon of regular gas was $3.11 during last year’s holiday weekend. This year, the average is $4.84.

Many drivers stopped by the Sheetz gas station off of Stantonsburg Rd. in Greenville Friday. It was busier than usual with many folks heading out of town.

Keischa Pruden was filling up her tank and said she’s not one of them.

“We normally do [travel], but we’re going to sit tight this weekend because of gas prices,” Pruden said.

AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Wright says gas prices are on a steady decline, down eight cents just this week in North Carolina.

“We are predicting that 1.4-million North Carolinians will be travelling 50 miles or more from home,” Wright said. Of that 1.4-million, 1.2-million will be driving to their destination. That surpasses pre-pandemic levels. That’s the highest number we’ve ever predicted on record since we’ve been forecasting in 2001.

Before you head out the door, Wright suggests being prepared for setbacks.

“If you’re flying to your destination, you can expect delays. There might even be cancelations, so you need to make sure that you have a plan and that you’re being flexible,” Wright said.

If you’re driving to your destination, Wright suggest making a checklist.

“We call it B.E.T. That stands for batteries, engines, tires,” Wright said. “Make sure to check those three before you hit the road. Because for a lot of us that haven’t travelled in a long time, our vehicles haven’t either. So you want to make sure that vehicle is road trip ready before you hit the road.”

According to AAA, an average 15,000-20,000 North Carolinian’s need roadside assistance during the Fourth of July Weekend.

Sheetz is offering customers unleaded 88 gas for $3.99 a gallon until July 4. That type of gas is recommended for 2001 car models and older.

