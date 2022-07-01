Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances here to stay over the next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will be present across the East again today, however the big difference between today and yesterday will be the rain showers moving from the south to the north. Rain drops will arrive along the Crystal coast an hour or two after sunrise and then clear the NC-VA line around sunset. The heat and humidity that has been building up over the past few days will help fuel some of the showers we see today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with dew points around the 70° range.

The rain chances will hold through the holiday weekend due to a weak surface low hugging the coast through at least the start of next week. The center of the low will stay over the Atlantic, keeping a consistent supply of warm water to feed the rain showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will range between 40-60% over the Saturday-Monday holiday weekend. Air temperatures will remain largely unchanged, holding in the upper 80s for highs and low 70s for overnight lows. At this point, Sunday is looking more stormy than the surrounding days. With plenty of outdoor activities planned and drought present for most ENC counties, Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day to address the disruptive and potentially hazardous weather. Monday is the 4th of July and it’s looking likely that at least our southern towns will wind up with some firework-disrupting rain. Additional rain will continue to be in the forecast through the end of the week.

Friday

Partly sunny and muggy. Rain moving from the south to the north. High of 87. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance: 30% brief showers.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers late. High of 88. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

Sunday

Partly sunny with scattered storms. Heavy downpours are expected. High of 89. Rain chance: 60%

Monday

Scattered showers, particularly over southern counties. High of 87. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a coastal shower possible. High near 91. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 40%

