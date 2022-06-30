‘You need to keep them occupied’: Keeping animals safe for Fourth of July

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With the Fourth of July coming up, Eastern Carolina animal services workers want people to remember their pets when it comes to the festivities.

Loud bangs and sounds can scare animals, especially dogs. Animal services workers want people to keep that in mind when they’re celebrating this weekend.

The loud noises can cause pets to be anxious, scared, and even run away from their homes.

Barbara Holcombe with Pitt County Animal Services, who also works with the Pitt County Animal Shelter, says every year they see more animals missing or coming into the shelter after the holiday.

Holcombe recommends people bring their pets inside, keep them occupied, and maybe have some ambient noise playing to keep their minds off the loud noises.

“Bring them in. You need to keep them occupied, keep them secured, give them a hiding place,” Holcombe said. “Turn the TV on or music and drown out the noises outside.”

Officials also recommend people not leave alcohol unattended for animals to get into and put drinks into cups or glasses with tops on them.

Pitt County Animal Services is always looking for donations and volunteers for its shelter.

