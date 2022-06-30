Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in critical condition after she pulled her car in front of a tractor-trailer hauling chicken feed Thursday afternoon in Duplin County.

Duplin County Emergency Management says the crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tram Road and Bennett’s Bridge Road in the Pleasant Grove area of the county.

Trooper C. Tripp with the Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Cristina Juarez pulled her 2000 Chevrolet Malibu in front of the tractor-trailer, driven by 58-year-old Adrian Mathis. The collision caused the tractor-trailer, which was hauling chicken feed for Case Farms, to wind up in a cornfield, but the truck did not flip over.

Tripp says Juarez was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where she remains in critical condition. Mathis was taken to the ECU Health in Kenansville with minor injuries and has been released.

The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m. and Tripp says charges in the case are pending.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.