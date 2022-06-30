Advertisement

Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County

Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in critical condition after she pulled her car in front of a tractor-trailer hauling chicken feed Thursday afternoon in Duplin County.

Duplin County Emergency Management says the crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tram Road and Bennett’s Bridge Road in the Pleasant Grove area of the county.

Trooper C. Tripp with the Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Cristina Juarez pulled her 2000 Chevrolet Malibu in front of the tractor-trailer, driven by 58-year-old Adrian Mathis. The collision caused the tractor-trailer, which was hauling chicken feed for Case Farms, to wind up in a cornfield, but the truck did not flip over.

Tripp says Juarez was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where she remains in critical condition. Mathis was taken to the ECU Health in Kenansville with minor injuries and has been released.

The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m. and Tripp says charges in the case are pending.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed after Pitt County shooting
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

Latest News

POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
‘Quite the honor’: This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree hailing from North Carolina
Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
Woman critically injured after pulling car in front of tractor-trailer in Duplin County
Greenville fireworks
Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina
Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested
Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested