Veto likely again ahead for bill making North Carolina sheriffs aid ICE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation requiring North Carolina’s sheriffs to assist federal agents who are seeking a jail inmate whom they believe is in the country unlawfully and hold them briefly is close to final General Assembly approval.

The House voted along party lines Thursday for a Republican measure that originated in the Senate last year.

The Senate now must accept a small change made by the House before sending the measure to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Friday is expected to be the last day of the General Assembly’s primary work session this year. Cooper successfully vetoed a similar measure in 2019.

