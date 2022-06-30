Advertisement

Tyrrell County air quality alert fueled by Hyde County fire impacts

Hyde County fire smoke tracker
Hyde County fire smoke tracker(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke from the Hyde County woods fire is causing an air quality alert in Tyrrell County.

The Ferebee Road fire has been burning for 13 days and so far 1,938 acres of woods have been charred. The North Carolina Forest Service said the fire, which is believed to have been started by lightning, remains at 24% contained.

Smoke from the fire will roll over the same spots it did Wednesday along five to 10 mile per hour southeastern wind speeds.

Martin, Bertie, Chowan and Washington Counties along with surrounding areas should anticipate afternoon smoke.

Tyrrell County’s air quality alert is in effect until midnight Thursday.

Rain showers will reenter the forecast Friday helping to clear some of the smoke from the air.

