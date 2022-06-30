Advertisement

State legislature advances budget agreement closer to governor

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature is moving its proposed state budget adjustments closer to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday gave initial approval to changes for the second year of the current two-year budget law. The Senate was expected to vote later Thursday.

Additional votes are required Friday before the measure can go to Cooper. He’ll have to decide whether to veto it or let it become law.

Republicans have portrayed the plan as a fiscal fortification against inflation and recession by spending and saving wisely. House Democrats said the state could have done more to address education and help state workers and teachers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed after Pitt County shooting
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

Latest News

Groundbreaking for Homewood Suites in Wayne County
Groundbreaking held for hotel next to Maxwell Center in Wayne County
POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
‘Quite the honor’: This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree hailing from North Carolina
NCDEQ, Colonial Pipeline reach $5 million agreement for massive gasoline leak in Huntersville