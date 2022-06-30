Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a New Bern road is set to be closed Friday morning.

The City of New Bern says the 1000 block of Queen Street, between Broad Street and Forbes Avenue, will be closed Friday, July 1st, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closure is so that crews can repair asphalt after last week’s water/sewer tap installations.

“Please plan your commute accordingly tomorrow,” the City of New Bern says.

