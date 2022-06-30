Advertisement

Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

1000 block of Queen Street closure in New Bern Friday, July 1st from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
1000 block of Queen Street closure in New Bern Friday, July 1st from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a New Bern road is set to be closed Friday morning.

The City of New Bern says the 1000 block of Queen Street, between Broad Street and Forbes Avenue, will be closed Friday, July 1st, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closure is so that crews can repair asphalt after last week’s water/sewer tap installations.

“Please plan your commute accordingly tomorrow,” the City of New Bern says.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed after Pitt County shooting
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

Latest News

Dog at the Pitt County Animal Shelter
‘You need to keep them occupied’: Keeping animals safe for Fourth of July
The Junior League of Greater New Bern (JLGNB) is excited to share $10,000 was granted back to...
Junior League raises $10,000 for the greater New Bern community
Bruton Smith in 2005
Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith
Rolling Thunder, Inc. Chapter NC-5
Annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride to be held next week