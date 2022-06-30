RDU expects 182,000 passengers over July 4th weekend

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects more than 182,000 passengers to fly through the airport from Thursday, June 30th through Monday, July 4th.

That number is about 17% higher than the same weekend last year, and about 7% below the same weekend in 2019, before the pandemic, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

The airport says Thursday marks the busiest travel day of the Independence Day weekend with more than 40,000 passengers expected. Another 39,000 travelers are expected to fly on Friday, July 1st.

RDU says the increase in passenger traffic could potentially mean longer wait times, especially during the early morning.

“As travelers take to the skies in numbers we have not seen since 2019, RDU is taking steps to help alleviate wait times at the security checkpoint,” Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority CEO and president said. “We recently added two new lanes to the Terminal 2 checkpoint under one of the first construction projects to resume after the pandemic.”

Guests are advised to arrive at RDU two hours before a domestic flight and at least three hours before traveling internationally.

TSA has installed new technology at checkpoints in both terminals that is aimed at reducing contact and will allow passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process.

