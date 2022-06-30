Advertisement

‘Quite the honor’: This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree hailing from North Carolina

1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
1998 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree(Photo courtesy of Architect of the Capitol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina company is providing this year’s Christmas tree to the U.S. Capitol.

The Hardy Brothers Trucking Company says it was selected as the hauler for this year’s tree based on industry reputation and specific recommendations. The tree will be harvested from the national forests in North Carolina in early November and then travel to special events in communities along the way to Washington D.C.

Choose Outdoors says the husband-and-wife team Harold “Ed” Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Z. Kingdon will deliver the tree to Washington D.C. for the Hardy Brothers.

This is the third time a national forest in North Carolina will provide the tree, after 1998 and 1974.

“For us to be part of the tradition of bringing the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is quite the honor,” Eddie Hardy, Hardy Brothers Trucking president said. “Our pride in the state of North Carolina shines throughout our fleet, and we’re excited to share the experience and uplifting communities along the way.”

