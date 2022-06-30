POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three men are behind bars in Lenoir County on drug and gun charges.
According to police, Wednesday Henry Hicks was arrested during a traffic stop when officers found crack cocaine and three illegally possessed handguns. Hicks also had a federal warrant out for several drug crimes.
Two other men were in the car Naulage Hines and Isalic Williams both of Kinston.
Williams was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by felon
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Carrying a concealed handgun
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Williams is currently at the Lenoir County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.
Hines was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Carrying a concealed handgun.
Hines is also at the Lenoir County jail under a $7,500 secured bond.
Police say Hicks is on federal custody.
