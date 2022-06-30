Advertisement

POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges

Henry Hicks, Naulage Hines, Isalic Williams
Henry Hicks, Naulage Hines, Isalic Williams(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three men are behind bars in Lenoir County on drug and gun charges.

According to police, Wednesday Henry Hicks was arrested during a traffic stop when officers found crack cocaine and three illegally possessed handguns. Hicks also had a federal warrant out for several drug crimes.

Two other men were in the car Naulage Hines and Isalic Williams both of Kinston.

Williams was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Carrying a concealed handgun
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams is currently at the Lenoir County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Hines was charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Carrying a concealed handgun.

Hines is also at the Lenoir County jail under a $7,500 secured bond.

Police say Hicks is on federal custody.

