POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three men are behind bars in Lenoir County on drug and gun charges.

According to police, Wednesday Henry Hicks was arrested during a traffic stop when officers found crack cocaine and three illegally possessed handguns. Hicks also had a federal warrant out for several drug crimes.

Two other men were in the car Naulage Hines and Isalic Williams both of Kinston.

Williams was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Carrying a concealed handgun

Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams is currently at the Lenoir County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Hines was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Carrying a concealed handgun.

Hines is also at the Lenoir County jail under a $7,500 secured bond.

Police say Hicks is on federal custody.

