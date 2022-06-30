Advertisement

Pamlico Sound ferry routes to resume full summer schedules

This is one of several ferries that operates in the Pamlico Sound.
This is one of several ferries that operates in the Pamlico Sound.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry System’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes will resume full summer service on Friday.

The full schedules are returning after the completion of dredging in Bigfoot Slough, just outside the Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Merritt performed the dredging over the past two weeks due to shoaling that had made the ferry channel too shallow to safely operate the ferry systems’ largest vessels.

As of Friday, July 1st, the full summer schedule will be as follows:

  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation highly recommends making reservations for ferry services for the summer season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed after Pitt County shooting
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Congressman Greg Murphy in March responding to Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
Rep. Murphy responds to deleted tweet reading ‘No one forces anyone to have sex’
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

Latest News

William McKain
Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges
Gov. Cooper signs hemp bill into law
John Kopp & Tamara Burnette won $200,000.
‘I think we won big’: Onslow County couple wins $200,000 lottery prize
1000 block of Queen Street closure in New Bern Friday, July 1st from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning