Pamlico Sound ferry routes to resume full summer schedules

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry System’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes will resume full summer service on Friday.

The full schedules are returning after the completion of dredging in Bigfoot Slough, just outside the Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Merritt performed the dredging over the past two weeks due to shoaling that had made the ferry channel too shallow to safely operate the ferry systems’ largest vessels.

As of Friday, July 1st, the full summer schedule will be as follows:

Cedar Island-Ocracoke : 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Cedar Island : 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke : 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation highly recommends making reservations for ferry services for the summer season.

