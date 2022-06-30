Advertisement

Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested

Deaurvion Roundtree
Deaurvion Roundtree(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted on kidnapping charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Roundtree in Vanceboro this morning without incident.

Roundtree was wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

It’s all related to a car chase with deputies on June 9, according to a news release.

The 20-year-old Vanceboro man was also wanted for probation violations. He is being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility pending his first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed after Pitt County shooting
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus

Latest News

Henry Hicks, Naulage Hines, Isalic Williams
POLICE: Three men jailed for drug and gun charges
U.S. Marine Corps
Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing to welcome new major general
Hyde County fire smoke tracker
Tyrrell County air quality alert fueled by Hyde County fire impacts
Concert on the Common
Last Greenville Concert on the Common for the season