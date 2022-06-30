Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted on kidnapping charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Roundtree in Vanceboro this morning without incident.

Roundtree was wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

It’s all related to a car chase with deputies on June 9, according to a news release.

The 20-year-old Vanceboro man was also wanted for probation violations. He is being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility pending his first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.