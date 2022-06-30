Last Greenville Concert on the Common for the season
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Concert on the Common series is coming to an close Thursday with the fifth and final show for the spring and summer series.
Thursday’s concert features Chicago Rewired, a tribute band honoring Chicago. The concert will start at 6:00 p.m.
Chicago Rewired was suppose to preform at the concert series in May, but the event was rained out.
Food trucks and beer sales will open on first street starting at 5:30 p.m.
The concert is a free, family friendly event.
