Junior League raises $10,000 for the greater New Bern community

The Junior League of Greater New Bern (JLGNB) is excited to share $10,000 was granted back to the community to four local non-profit organizations(Junior League of Greater New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, NC (WITN) - A nonprofit organization of women leaders, the Junior League, has given $10,000 to four Eastern Carolina organizations.

The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love, and True Justice International received the money after the Junior League hosted a Kentucky Derby fundraiser.

The money was raised through sold tickets to the event and live auctions to benefit the four organizations and their work.

“We are so proud to grant this amount of money back to the community. We could not have done it without those who graciously donated and attended the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser. We are looking forward to another successful Kentucky Derby Fundraiser next year and being able to help out more local organizations with the funds raised.”

Allison Hinnant, Junior League of Greater New Bern president

Anyone interested in learning more about and/or joining the Junior League of Greater New Bern can do so by going here.

