‘I think we won big’: Onslow County couple wins $200,000 lottery prize

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - John Kopp and Tamara Burnette of Jacksonville said a $200,000 scratch-off win left them in shock at first.

“We were in the parking lot and Tammy kept saying, ‘I think we won big,’” Kopp said.

Burnette said she started scratching the ticket in the parking lot but misread it at first, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I didn’t have my glasses on so I thought it just said $20,” Burnette recalled. “Then I said, ‘Oh wait, there’s more.’”

The Jacksonville couple bought their $5 Cash Payout ticket from the Publix on Marlin Drive in Jacksonville.

Burnette said she thinks they were both in shock when they found out they’d won.

Kopp and Burnette picked up their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. They chose to split the prize in half and after taxes, they each took home $71,011.

Kopp said he wants to use his winnings to buy a new lawnmower and Burnette said she wants to pay some bills.

