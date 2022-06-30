Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has confirmed Charlotte Hornets star player Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports was the first to report that police in Los Angeles arrested Bridges Wednesday after he turned himself in.

An arrest report on the Los Angeles County Jail’s website shows Bridges was charged with a felony but doesn’t say what the exact charge was.

TMZ reports he is charged with domestic violence. The online arrest report shows his bail was set at $130,000 and he’s since been released.

The arrest came before Thursday’s start of NBA free agency.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” a statement from the Hornets said.

According to the arrest record, Bridges is expected back in court on July 20.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak announced Wednesday the team extended a qualifying offer to Bridges.

He is a restricted free agent and the qualifying offer will allow the Hornets to match any offer sheet presented by another team.

Bridges is coming off a career year and could be in line for a contract that pays him $30 million per season.

