Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing a dozen child porn charges.

Havelock police today arrested William McKlain after a two-month investigation.

Back in May, police said they received a top from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography on the internet.

The 39-year-old McKlain was arrested today after a raid on the man’s Havelock home with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation ICAC Taskforce.

The man was charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and jailed on a $150,000 secured bond.

