Havelock man facing a dozen child porn charges
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing a dozen child porn charges.
Havelock police today arrested William McKlain after a two-month investigation.
Back in May, police said they received a top from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography on the internet.
The 39-year-old McKlain was arrested today after a raid on the man’s Havelock home with help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation ICAC Taskforce.
The man was charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and jailed on a $150,000 secured bond.
