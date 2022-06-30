Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for hotel next to Maxwell Center in Wayne County

Groundbreaking for Homewood Suites in Wayne County
Groundbreaking for Homewood Suites in Wayne County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The groundbreaking for the Homewood Suites was held Thursday in Wayne County.

Wayne County officials say the hotel will be placed next to The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro.

Work is set to begin in mid-July and is expected to last a year and a half. The nearly 76,000 square-foot Homewood Suites will have 110 rooms and extra meeting space to compliment The Maxwell Center’s convention and meeting spaces.

“The Maxwell Center grand opening was March 1, 2018, and our goal from the start was to have a hotel to accommodate any event,” Chairman Joe Daughtery said. “Thanks to the take-charge attitude of Craig Honeycutt and the vision of Mr. Bhupen Patel, today that goal is met.”

Patel is the CEO of BPR Properties, the real estate developer in charge of the project.

County Manager Honeycutt thanked the Wayne County staff who worked on getting the project to Goldsboro.

Plans for the property next to the hotel site at the corner of Wayne Memorial Drive and New Hope Drive include a restaurant for visitors and residents. We’re told the recruitment of those businesses is ongoing.


