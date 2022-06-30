Gov. Cooper signs hemp bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a hemp bill into law that will keep hemp legal in North Carolina and allow small businesses that sell CBD and hemp products to remain open.

The state Senate passed Senate Bill 455 Wednesday and it headed to Cooper’s desk, where he needed to sign it into law by the end of the day Thursday for hemp to remain legal.

“Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry and giving North Carolina farmers certainty that they can continue to participate in this growing market is the right thing to do for rural communities and our economy,” Cooper said.

In addition to signing Senate Bill 455, Cooper also signed into law House Bill 332, which covers state nature and historic preservation, and Senate Bill 766, which increases penalties for organized retail theft.

“Organized store theft is a growing problem in North Carolina, costing consumers and retailers,” Cooper said of Senate Bill 766. “These stronger penalties should deter thieves and help combat these crimes.”

