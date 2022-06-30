Goldsboro man shot in early morning home invasion

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for gunmen after a man was wounded in an early morning home invasion.

Goldsboro police said they were called to a home in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3:00 a.m.

They found that Emmanuel Perrin, of Goldsboro, had been shot.

Police said multiple people forced their way into the home in what appeared to be a robbery. There were five other people inside the home at the time including a 4-year-old girl.

The 33-year-old Perrin was first taken to Wayne UNC Health Care and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects in the shooting.

