Advertisement

Elevator improvements in North Carolina vacation rentals go to governor

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A bill heading to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk would require elevator safety improvements inside North Carolina vacation cottages and short-term rentals.

The House voted unanimously on Wednesday to accept a version of legislation that the Senate passed last week.

The bill was prompted by the death of a 7-year-old Ohio boy on the Outer Banks last summer when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.

The bill requires the gap between landing and car doors be narrowed, such as by installing space guards. The bill also sets minimum force requirements on elevator car doors and gates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

Down East Wood Ducks host Camp Day
Beaufort County house checks
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office offering house checks
25 years of miracles thanks to CMN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The impact of CMN on lives and a hospital
Grainger Stadium on Camp Day
Down East Wood Ducks host Camp Day